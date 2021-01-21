Editor:
Gov. DeSantis wants to make it a 2nd degree felony to destroy or demolish historical monuments. Yet, it's ok to remove them and put them in storage or placed where they won't be seen readily. What is the difference?
It's a part of our history. I don't know how many states are agreeing to this, but I think it's a shame. You don't see the American Indians protesting, rioting or saying Red Lives Matter, or asking for reparation. If anything, they are the ones that have the right to do so.
People need to grow up and accept our history as to what it is. Many other groups of people were enslaved too, including white people. It's a shame!
Diane Cain
Punta Gorda
