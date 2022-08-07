Pedestrians are forced to walk into the street and oncoming traffic to access the Charlotte Beach Park.
The problem?
The only sidewalk access to the park has been blocked by the builder since at least October 2021.
Despite multiple attempts to ask for help from the park commission, building department and county commissioners no action has been taken. We are in an election cycle and you have to wonder what is the angle that allows the eyesore and safety issue to continue unchecked month after month despite countless requests for relief from the homeowners association and individual members' requests to our local leaders.
No other builder is allowed to do this in our subdivision when I walked through all of the ongoing projects, so why the special treatment at the most public of all access points? Two houses down on the same sidewalk it is clearly passible, unlike the park entrance blocked by the builders.
They have torn down the park fence along the property and have equipment blocking the sidewalk and flowing into the park. The fire hydrant access is overgrown and partially blocked.
If you look at the much larger construction occurring at Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor they maintained public access but why not the beach park?
If you call and speak to the builder and ask them when they will open up the sidewalk the response is, “when the county tells us we have too.”
