A writer told us to look up Tony Bobulinski for the truth of the Hunter Biden business deals. So I did.
Oct. 30, 2020 Politifact ( nonpartisan)
Tony Bobulinski is a former Navy lieutenant and business partner of Hunter Biden. In statements and an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Bobulinski claimed Joe Biden was involved in one of his family’s business ventures with a Chinese oil company. Credible news organizations have found no evidence to corroborate Bobulinski’s claims about a role in the proposed venture for Joe Biden. Joe Biden’s financial documents show no indication of any income related to the venture.
Oct. 27, 2020
Bobulinski’s allegations have dominated Fox News and other conservative websites. Forbes reported that Carlson’s Oct. 27 interview was the highest rated non-debate telecast of the year. Carlson ran a follow-up segment the next night, claiming Fox News had procured additional documents related to Hunter Biden but that they went missing in the mail.
Fox News Oct. 23, 2020
The Wall Street Journal and Fox News — among the only news organizations that have been given access to key documents — found that the emails and other records don’t make that case. Leaving aside the many questions about their provenance, the materials offered no evidence that Joe Biden played any role in his son’s dealings in China, let alone profited from them, both news organizations concluded.
