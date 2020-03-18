Editor:

My wife and I just had a major tree trimming, removal of dead/sick trees, and gutter cleaning done by Ace's Tree Service of Port Charlotte.

A great local business. We have used this company before, but want to say what a super job they do. Everyone was totally professional, friendly, and always gave us a great deal of feedback as they worked to make sure the job was done to our total satisfaction. The work was done expertly, the clean up was first rate, and we are very happy with the results.

We urge folks to look at and use our great local businesses for any projects they need done. They are our neighbors, and the money we spend is used in our community.

Jodi Goldstein

Deep Creek

