Editor:
My wife and I just had a major tree trimming, removal of dead/sick trees, and gutter cleaning done by Ace's Tree Service of Port Charlotte.
A great local business. We have used this company before, but want to say what a super job they do. Everyone was totally professional, friendly, and always gave us a great deal of feedback as they worked to make sure the job was done to our total satisfaction. The work was done expertly, the clean up was first rate, and we are very happy with the results.
We urge folks to look at and use our great local businesses for any projects they need done. They are our neighbors, and the money we spend is used in our community.
Jodi Goldstein
Deep Creek
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.