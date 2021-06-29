Acknowledge our faults
and move forward
Editor:
Republican lawmakers are obsessed with a non-existent “critical race theory” at a time when we should decry the absence of presenting the history of Black people in our educational system.
The omission of events such as the hostility and racism evident in Tulsa, OK, in 1921 and other similar events, shine a light on white privilege. We should be sharing stories about the resilience and fortitude of Black Americans and the occasions when, working together, Americans of different races have achieved remarkable results such as the founding of the NAACP and creation of the Underground Railroad. These are inspiring stories of Americans drawing strength and courage from one another. It is only in celebrating our strengths as well as acknowledging our faults that we can hope to survive as a nation.
We can’t bring back the lynching victims of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. We can ingest, however, their lives with meaning by teaching children about the society in which they lived. These stories help students understand the nature of racial prejudice, the way society transmitted such biases, and the optimistic lesson that knowledge brings insights that help people change. This type of instruction can bring three timeless education verities to schoolchildren: truth, understanding, and compassion.
It is up to school districts, teachers, and professors to ensure that the events of racial injustice get the attention they deserve in the classroom. It’s not “critical race theory.”
Francis Dance
Englewood
