Any other president would have seen the Covid-19 pandemic as a crisis that needed immediate attention. Not this one. Any other governor with a large population of retirees would have acted quickly to curtail its spread. Not the one in Florida.
Instead both “leaders” have had their heads in the sand spending months believing the potent coronavirus would simply “disappear.” Both have a dangerous contempt for experts and disregard for the health of Americans, especially seniors and children. As they led us into reckless openings, a dire situation was made worse by their denial and politicization of the virus. Now the number of cases is soaring and the economy is stalling, and we are returned to pandemic hell.
The president has another six months in office; the governor another two years. Neither will change course as more Americans die; as hospitalizations climb; as the U.S. suffers through a new virus surge that’s worse than in any other country.
How can we expect the men who created these crises to pull us out of these crises? How can we believe or trust anything they say when they downplayed the virus from the beginning?
As they eschew their responsibility to protect the citizens of this country, we see clearly that neither man can lead. They cannot act. They need to get out of the way and in November we’ll help one of them do just that.
Teresa Jenkins
Punta Gorda
