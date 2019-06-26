Editor:
I enjoyed a nice lunch at the Steak 'n Shake in Port Charlotte today. When I was ready to check out, my waitress — a lovely, charming, and efficient person — told me the couple who were sitting at an adjoining table had already paid for my lunch.
Wow! What a surprise. I did not know them and only said "hi" to them when passing. What a great thing they did. They had already left the restaurant, so I did not have a chance to say thank you.
I do hope they see this letter and know just how much I appreciate their kindness. May God bless them for their kindness. This just proves there are still kind, charming people in this wonderful country. Just so you know, I do plan to pass this kindness on the next time I dine out.
Bill Timm
North Port
