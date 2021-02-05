Editor:
Do you believe that the Republican Party has sunk so low that no lawyer can defend them?
Let’s look at the facts on Josh Hawley!
1. He opposed the election on the Senate floor.
2. When asked by Fox News was Trump going to be president oN January 20th he replied "that depends on what happens on January 6.”
3. The Kansas City star said “he has blood on his hands!”
4. Former Senator Danforth who had supported him said it was the worst decision I’ve ever made.
5. Humphries (Number one financial supporter of Hawley) said he should be impeached!
6. 20 pastors in St. Louis signed a petition that he was an over-privileged instigator who wanted to incite violence in our Capitol!
7. Some call Hawley public enemy number one!
The consequences of this coup against our Capitol are:
1. A D.C. policeman was killed along with four others on January 6.
2. Gallows with noose hanging outside our Capitol.
3. Threats on Pence’s life!
4. Threats on Pelosi’s life.
5. Threats to Liz Cheney by Matt Gaetz.
6. McConnell changing his mind about impeachment, along with Rubio, Scott, McCarthy, Gruethers, Gaetz and Sturbridge!
7. DeVos and others saying Trump is responsible and quitting their cabinet jobs!
8. McCarthy rewarding Q-anon member of Congress an educational job.
9. Gulliano saying "let’s have trial by conflict.”
10. Cruz inciting coup for political gain!
I say to these insurrections “Let’s have trial by law!" Let’s not let the Maga gangsters win!
Karen Bourland/Whyte
North Port
