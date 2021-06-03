Editor:
There’s a reason we have dictionaries and definitions for certain actions. If a man says he loves his wife, but beats her, you believe what he does, not what he says. He’s a wife beater.
If a man is proven by fact checkers to tell 16k to 30k lies, he’s a liar. There are certain actions or words documented over time that cause people to believe others are racists and bigots. If you use them, antagonize minorities or try to stop their fight for justice and equality you are a racist.
Just as there are words and actions widely and historically to be considered deplorable. If a person stands by and watches or supports someone committing a racist or deplorable act they are no better than the person inflicting the pain. The same deplorable Neanderthal, conservative (not decent Republicans) contributors to editorial letters that have soiled these pages want to not just be able to utter words and have opinions consistent with being a racist, bigot, liar or deplorable, but they don’t want you to call them what they are.
They also don’t want us to consider the U.S. a racist nation or blame them because they didn’t own slaves. The history of this nation doesn’t agree with them. You don’t get to play Pontius Pilate. If you still support Trump or I’ve called you deplorable it’s only because the Sun won’t let me use other words. If we fail as a nation it will be on you, not liberals.
George A. Gonzalez
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.