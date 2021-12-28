Editor:   

I read the Dec. 25 article about PGD and its $4.3 million windfall.

I have a suggestion for just a tiny bit of those funds.

How about erecting an awning over the ramp up to the plane and from the building. Several times when I've flown, I have been drenched because of the rain, and no protection.

It would be nice to stay dry while disembarking.

Maybe Allegiant would chip in if it's too costly. Until PGD starts taking into account our comfort, whatever you do for the airport is all about you, not us.

Patti Brazzi

Punta Gorda

