Editor:
Testimony July 12 in House Oversight Committee hearing proved that Trump's immigration authorities had made a “willful decision” not to provide migrants with humane conditions.
There can no excuse for Trump’s inhumane treatment of children and families fleeing oppression and danger. Trump and any person who supports his policy of warehousing human beings (i.e. holding 900 humans in a facility made for 125), denying them the means to cleanse themselves by supplying soap and toothbrushes, or basic privacy to use a bathroom is just plain evil.
Children, men and women are housed in filth by this government administration. Evil is being perpetrated on innocent children and families in your name and in my name.
How much more Trump bigotry and cruelty toward our fellow human beings will decent men and women in this country tolerate?
Elaine Conway
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.