Testimony July 12 in House Oversight Committee hearing proved that Trump's immigration authorities had made a “willful decision” not to provide migrants with humane conditions.

There can no excuse for Trump’s inhumane treatment of children and families fleeing oppression and danger. Trump and any person who supports his policy of warehousing human beings (i.e. holding 900 humans in a facility made for 125), denying them the means to cleanse themselves by supplying soap and toothbrushes, or basic privacy to use a bathroom is just plain evil.

Children, men and women are housed in filth by this government administration. Evil is being perpetrated on innocent children and families in your name and in my name.

How much more Trump bigotry and cruelty toward our fellow human beings will decent men and women in this country tolerate?

Elaine Conway

Punta Gorda

