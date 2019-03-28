Editor:
There is a debate in the world relating to whether the climactic changes we are experiencing are part of a natural cycle or are in part caused by human activities.
There can be no doubt that energy use in the world has increased dramatically since the industrial revolution with most of the energy being supplied by coal, oil or natural gas. The combustion products of burning these fuels in one way or another result in carbon dioxide and water, both of which are greenhouse gases and prevent heat from escaping from earth thus causing the atmosphere to get warmer.
There used to be a comic strip called "Pogo" who once said, “When it comes to the excess use of energy, we have met the enemy and they is us.” We argue against man-made climate change because we would have to change our life styles by consuming less energy.
The biggest energy users are usually the most affluent. They have huge homes that have to be heated and cooled and usually drive more expensive automobiles that consume more fuel.
A lot of people in the political arena are affluent or are influenced by persons who contribute money to their campaigns. If one admits that perhaps humans are a part of the problem then one would have to promote legislation that would begin to solve our problems.
So rather than admit our contribution to the problem of climate change, we attribute the whole process to a natural cycle. Thus we go on with life as usual.
I wish our grandchildren well.
Erwin Richter
Port Charlotte
