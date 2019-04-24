Editor:
Vicious slanders. Live-birth abortions. Transgenderism. #MeToo madness. Chaotic borders. Sanctuary cities. Free tuition. 70 percent tax rates. Medicare for all. A green New Deal. Cancelled Electoral College. Packed Supreme Court. Erased free speech. Transfixed sexual depravity. Blatant media corruption. Bought SATs. Defamation of God, history, country, family and virtue.
Whatever progressives allege against others cannot possibly match the unhinged hatred, economic absurdity and common senselessness embodied in the 49 words above. They constitute a quest for outcomes deranged in fact and unreachable in reality: a party’s hoped-for election platform gone haywire.
Three generations of preoccupation with free love, then self-indulgence and now ruinous apathy have spawned feeble leaders in every segment of society. Such default must be confronted and upended now. Our indifference led us to abandon the enlightened Solomonic, Greek, Roman and Christian models of evolution and the massive human benefits each brought forth. Their foundations were based on the pursuit and embrace of wisdom.
Wisdom: that incalculable ability to think and act using knowledge, experience, understanding, common sense and insight to find truth and the optimism to act on it courageously to uplift human worthiness. Thomas Aquinas called wisdom “the cause, measure and form of all virtues.” It works.
It is past time for each of us to cease our obsession with fetid sludge and to strive diligently to seek wisdom in action for ourselves personally, and for all our leaders most emphatically.
Bob Strayton
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.