Editor:
How can we expect our youth to do the right things in our society if adults set such bad and dangerous examples.
I am referring to the article by Craig Garrett in the Daily Sun newspaper Dec. 8, 2020, "North Port boy made death threats."
Lately we have seen and heard about many death threats, armed intimidation disturbances at public officials homes as well as social media. Have any of these threats been investigated and or arrest been made?
How then is this any different what these children are now doing on line?
All of this kind of behavior should be rejected and taken as an act of crime.'
Lucia Schatteleyn
Englewood
