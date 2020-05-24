Editor:

Dr. Anthony Fauci on "60 Minutes": "There's no reason to be walking around with a mask."

WHO website: If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with COVID-19. If you are not healthy and need to leave your house, wear a mask to avoid infecting others.

CDC website: Whether you are healthy or not, wear a cloth face covering in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

Mayo Clinic website: A cloth mask is worn to help protect others in case the wearer has the virus. An N95 mask helps protect the wearer from getting the virus from others.

CIDRAP website: One study evaluated 44 masks, respirators, and other materials with similar methods and small aerosols (0.08 and 0.22 µm). N95 filter efficiency was greater than 95%. Medical masks exhibited 55% efficiency, general masks 38% and handkerchiefs 2% (one layer) to 13% (four layers).

Conclusions: Mask recommendations are inconsistent. If you don’t wear a cloth mask, 3 out of every 3 COVID-19 particles in the air you breathe will enter your respiratory system. If you do wear a cloth mask, 2 out of every 3 COVID-19 particles in the air you breathe will enter your respiratory system — and you will have a contaminated mask on your face.

James McCague

Punta Gorda

