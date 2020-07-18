Editor:
Is social distancing advice going too far? There is danger in being overly focused on one thing to the neglect of other important considerations.
I felt this was the case in the Atlanta Journal Constitution article published in Sunday’s (April 19) Sun entitled “Protect yourself, others while on walks, runs”. The article offered several “safety tips” related to social distancing while running that I considered to be unsafe practices for women runners in general.
Some of the tips included always run alone, run or walk on a sparsely populated route and go out at off hours such as early morning or after 7 p.m. According to Women’s Running, the three common denominators when people are attacked while running are: being alone, being female and running in a sparsely populated area. Social distancing while running is important but so is common sense. Always run alone, at off hours, along a sparsely populated route is not good safety advice!
Karen McCague
Punta Gorda
