Editor:
Mr. Goldstein recently invited comments on his column regarding his opposition to public housing. I have three observations.
First, our government does not exist to make a profit, it exists to enforce the social contract. And the social contract is whatever voters of a democracy say it is. For example, if a politician is elected on a platform of building affordable housing, then that is what happens. The underlying social contract is a desire by the people to care for the less fortunate.
Second, Mr. Goldstein says (rough paraphrase), taxpayers did not create the problem (poverty) and so as taxpayers we should not be on the hook to fix it. Taxpayers did not create Hurricane Charley either, or forest fires or flooding, but tax dollars are quickly spent to mitigate those devastating effects. Why would restoring housing be any different than creating housing for the unhoused? Victor Hugo’s "Les Misérables" provides an historical insight into the pernicious effects of poverty left unchecked.
Third, if we indeed changed our collective minds and decided to get rid of public housing, just what would we do with all those people? Whole families put out on the street and told if you want a roof over your head, you must pay the rent. And if public housing goes then, so goes food assistance, etc. This looks to be a bleak survivalist landscape.
I do agree with Mr. Goldstein in one respect. We should give people in government housing an opportunity to own their unit. See, we are not that far apart.
Mike Deignan
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.