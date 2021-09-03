Blame 300,000 gutless soldiers for evacuation mishap.
My point is how do you build an army of over 300,000 men fully armed, and your intelligence is telling you that it would be 9 months than 6 months, but for sure you had 90 days before the Taliban could get to the outskirts of Kabul. But noone, and I mean noone, could have predicted it to fall in 11 days no less. And then came the monkey wrench of all monkey wrenches, and that is when 300,000 armed gutless Afghan's soldier laid down their arms and many case their uniforms and are seem hugging the enemy. How could this happen that 300,000 armed soldiers against 60,000 ragtag undisciplined men and in many case young boys?
So those are the facts of what happened and nobody could have for seen that, so if you want a scapegoat, it's the 300,000 Afghan who would not for fight for their country as soon as saw the U.S. soldiers starting to leave. If maybe, we did have the 90 day for the evacuation, things could have run smoother because there would have been no interference by the Taliban and we could have easily gotten everybody out including Afghans who had support our troops.
So don't blame Biden alone for trying to do something most American wanted, and don't bring up that bull crap about him saying the "buck stops here." One man can only do so much. It's easy being a Monday morning quarterback after the fact.
