The surrender and abandonment of Afghanistan to the Taliban, a country we essentially controlled, will go down in history as the beginning of the end in the decline of the American Republic.
We broke our promise that we would not leave any American or supporters behind.
We lied to the American citizens as to the current political situation and directed the Afghan president to lie.
We released thousands of murderous terrorists, return them to the battlefield.
We closed down the most strategic air base loaded with billions of dollars of sophisticated equipment and intelligence.
We made a drone strike against a supposed terrorist target to demonstrate we had control over future threats, only to find we killed our own people.
Were these decisions absolute stupidity or deliberate?
Our military leadership, the State Department and Biden administration own these events and resignations for their in appropriate actions is the minimum to be expected. They are also accountable for the 13 lives they chose to sacrifice as cheap collateral damage. These dead heroes homecoming was a shameful, cavalier display of thoughtless leadership at best!
No one can defend these actions and honestly pledge their allegiance to America. Our military, police, firefighters and first responders deserve better than this.
Our commander in chief has a new motto and promise to our forces: "Leave behind what is of little value to the chief."
