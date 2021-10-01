I spent 20 years serving in the military serving our country and am appalled by the fiasco in Afghanistan. It seems to me they did everything in reverse of the way it was supposed to be. First, they abandon Bagram Airbase. Bagram was the most secure installation in Afghanistan. They did this in the dead of night, leaving behind over $1.2 billion worth of military hardware that our tax dollars paid for.
Second, they sent the military away, removing any leverage we had to protect our troops and the Americans still remaining in Afghanistan. They flew out, 150,000 people on military aircraft. Most were not American citizens. These people were not vetted, just crammed on the aircraft and removed from the country. With so few personnel to protect the people escaping from the Taliban and ISIS the open Kabul airport was a waiting target. This resulted in 13 military personal killed and many more injured.
In the process of conducting this evacuation there were about 100 Americans left behind in Kabul and the rest of the country. In addition, the translators, who worked with us for the 20 years while we were in Afghanistan supporting the people of the country were also left behind.
The Taliban are now hunting them down, executing them and killing their families. You do not leave people behind! What really concerns me is the fact that our current crop of military leaders went along with this upside-down military operation. We are weak in the yes of the world and lost the respect of our allies. God help us in the future
