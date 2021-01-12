Editor:
I am in tears about the riots in Washington, D.C. and as a result, in protest, as soon as possible I will revoke my voter registration as a Republican. I will then register as an independent.
I would urge any American who has previously been registered as a Republican to do the same. These actions are not those of bonafide Republicans who stood with Lincoln to free the slaves in 1863 and sustain the Union. That seems to be the best and perhaps the only way that I can show my displeasure for the actions of those who proclaim themselves to be "Republican."
At the age of 89, I will no longer permit my name to associated with any group trying to overthrow the United States of America.
Joyce Kingston
Punta Gorda
