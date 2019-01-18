Editor:
Climate science group-think formulates the conclusion, manipulates data to fit their conclusion, announces the world end, then smears critics calling for them not to be heard. An Internet search on "climate hoax" will show top climate scientists that don’t agree with the current dogma.
There have been eight warm periods in the last 10,000 years since the last ice age. Over 400,000 years we’ve had four ice ages, coinciding with the Milankovitch Cycles. CO2 has risen and fallen after the temperature changes by 800 years. Over the past 160 million years, CO2 has fallen from 2500 ppm to a low of 180 ppm. If we had fallen below 150 ppm, all plant life would have starved and it would have been the end of life on earth. CO2 is essential to life and it absurd to call it a pollutant.
Human emissions contribute 5 percent of the carbon cycle. By far the most important greenhouse gas is water vapor. Observations of actual temperatures do not show any warming in the middle troposphere as the models predict. The models rely on feedback loops to magnify CO2 importance.
After throwing $200 billion over the past 20 years we have made no progress. If Kyoto Protocols were met, it would be extremely costly with minimal impact.
This is all about controlling energy and transfer of wealth. It is time to quit clamoring for a carbon tax and use the money to take on real, tangible environmental issues.
Jim Crawley
Punta Gorda
