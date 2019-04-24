Editor:

Please tell me how anyone charged with scrutinizing letters to the editor for publication fitness allowed a recent letter to be published. The writer is advocating suicide. Not so, you say, read the last line. Read it again. Read the whole article again.

It is plainly obvious that the writer is experiencing thoughts that life after death is arguably preferable to her evidently unfulfilled life. “We can choose death at anytime” is a frightening thought. We are experiencing a rise in suicide and suicide attempts, especially amongst our younger population.

The posting of this letter by Sun staff was irresponsible and contrary to public service. Hopefully, someone who knows the writer will reach out and offer support in her obvious time of need. That should have been the concern of the editorial staff upon reading this letter.

I can only hope this letter does not encourage someone who may be experiencing difficulties to take the theme of this letter to heart, and “choose death.” Shame on you!

Ron Andrews

Charlotte Harbor

