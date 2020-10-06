Editor:
I compliment you on your editorial about Governor DeSantis removing virus restrictions too early. I mentioned my concern as well in a couple of Facebook posts. I received numerous reactions from the Southwest Florida Restaurant Review group, some a little nasty. After realizing my audience, I could understand it. I thought my post was not hostile, and only pleaded with the restaurant community to ignore the governor’s order. Wow!
I want to comment on your personal editorial in Sept. 27 paper. I feel your paper does well on local reporting, currently, although I feel an opportunity to do investigating and possibly questioning our government officials on their actions, could generate more interest in your readership, maybe enough that some might even want to run for office. In past years, I’ve even spoken to your predecessors, criticizing that the papers editorial preferences on candidates and referendums was untimely with so many mail-in ballots already submitted.
I feel that our county officials are operating unchecked, waving impact fees on large growth projects at the expense of our residential citizens. Our already high water bills are going to be incrementally increased over the next years! Our population growth is expanding too rapidly. We need to slow down and fix our infrastructure to reduce our state fines for contaminating our environment.
I will vote to continue the one cent sales tax, though I question that anyone is making sure that the desired projects are actually needed now or if there are cheaper ways of doing them.
C. Edward Dahn
Port Charlotte
