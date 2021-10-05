Call me an old fart but I long for the old days when you got straight news based on facts, not opinions.
When CNN first started, Ted Turner was a liberal, but he gave you straight news with facts and Crossfire was a great show with knowledgeable people having a civil discussion. Then they got rid of the straight new and replaced them with those with opinionators (same with Fox). CNN ratings then plunged.
Fox, however, has Harold Ford, a common sense liberal.
The letters to the editor on Sept. 21 called Trump a fat idiot. Sept. 25 calls the governor Deathsantis. These opinionators spew hate. It reminds me of the old adage "don't confuse me with the facts."
Fact: Many believe that Trump supporters are fueling Covid. An undisputed fact is Trump did very well with seniors who are the group with the best vaccination rate. Biden did better with young people and minorities who have the lowest vaccination rate.
Cleveland Clinic (the experts) say natural immunization is 27 times better than vaccines.
Hey Joe, follow the science.
Mr. President, everyone makes mistakes. I know you are doing what you think is right, but admit to your mistakes. Man up and fire those that are doing a terrible job with our borders and Afghanistan. Be a leader, not a preacher.
Let's respect opinions without hate speech. Let's just agree to disagree and don't repeat the hate speech you get from TV opinionators.
