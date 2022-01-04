The newspaper every day a report of a serious crime committed. Sound of sirens screeching throughout day and night. Thankfully we now have much needed car washes on virtually every corner but difficult to get to fighting Tamiami Trail traffic. Housing shortage, not for long as apartment projects abound. Every available blade of grass disappearing under a cement slab. Yesterday a drive to the bank, I was almost run over by a car zooming through a stop sign, two minutes later stopped at a red light a car flew by me right through the light. People guess why there is no respect for the law, I have a pretty good idea but, a topic for another time.
Restaurateurs happy and expanding as are most commercial business. Having been in business most of my long life I am certainly not anti-business, but do understand the reluctance of citizens to applaud. With all this wonderful growth, they wonder, why their taxes climb, as builders complain about 5% increase in impact will hurt sales. However, the house built a year ago is now sold 20% higher price making their argument moot. Commercial continues to grow exponentially impact fees not withstanding. Home values have risen dramatically, financers (Rocket mortgage et.al.) encouraging homeowners to borrow on home equity.
It is only a matter of time, the next recession will be upon us. When I moved here almost 20 years ago the key phrase was “welcome to paradise”, now can be changed to ‘Welcome to Fort Lauderdale.’ or any other east coast town we all eschewed before moving here.
