Editor:
I was fortunate enough to attend an outstanding production of "Aida" at Port Charlotte High School on Sunday afternoon.
I thought the students did a superb job on Elton John and Tim Rice's play. The sets were excellent, lighting good and the accompanying music was great. Kudos to the substitute Mereb who stepped in at the last moment. Erica you nailed the part of Aida.
I look forward to your future productions. Thank you, Edwin, for emailing me the ticket link.
John Carhart
Port Charlotte
