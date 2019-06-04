Editor:
The exhaust of every engine used on any air boat operated in Florida must use an automotive-style factory muffler, underwater exhaust, or other manufactured device capable of adequately muffling the sound of the engine exhaust. The use of cutouts or flex pipe as the sole source of muffling is prohibited.
Phil Bohley
El Jobean
