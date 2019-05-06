Editor:

Twenty-four years ago I found paradise to retire from work, a little community just north of Lake Suzy. The reason I chose this place is that I had friends from school who lived here, and this was a paradise serene and peaceful. Almost boring are the words that best describe this neighborhood.

In the last two years there has been an significant increase of commercial air boats in Desoto County.

Early on, these air boats offered peaceful wildlife tours on the Peace River, "Bird Island Reserve, Alligators, Etc." The islands themselves were a sight to behold. These peaceful tours have evolved into loud, wild rides. They have become the bullies of the waterways.

They have demonstrated a total lack of respect and safety for fishing, kayaking, and touring and water activities in general. They have violated no-wake zones and caused near misses with other watercraft. The noise has become loud and abusive to the residents of the area, both wildlife and humans.

In the past, my efforts to deal with this situation has failed. I have continued to contact FWC for their help and support, and they continued to respond.

We have a petition available to support our cause. We would welcome and greatly appreciate any support you could provide regarding this situation.

Bob Ray

Lake Suzy

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments