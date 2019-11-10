Editor:

I have to say the USAF has graced Charlotte County very well, with the fabulous performance of the Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants in October and the spectacular show in the sky this past weekend.

Thank you to the promoters who booked them and thank you to the event sponsors for all the work connected to put these shows on for all of us to enjoy. Can you top this?

Lee Royston

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments