Editor:
My name is Michelle Williams. I am a United States Air Force veteran. I served for six years helping design guidance systems for air to ground weapons. I write because of my great concern and sadness at the behavior of Donald Trump. Last month we learned that in 2018 Trump mocked the heroes of WWI who died on French soil as “losers” and “suckers.”
In 2016, in front of a live television camera, Mr. Trump mocked John McCain by saying “"He’s not a war hero. He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured."
Mr. Trump has continuously mocked and disrespected our military while failing to do what is necessary to protect our troops.
This summer, we learned that Mr. Trump was briefed about the Russian government putting bounties on the heads of U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan. Secretary of State Pompeo has even acknowledged publicly that this was the case. Yet we have seen no response whatsoever against the Russian government from Mr. Trump. Mr. Trump once again has put his personal gain over the lives of our American soldiers.
Meanwhile, Joe Biden has shown nothing but respect for our military. He understands what is at stake and his late son served in Iraq.
This election, I intend to vote Mr. Trump out of office and restore respect for American veterans everywhere. I urge my fellow soldiers and citizens to do the same.
Michelle Williams
Punta Gorda
