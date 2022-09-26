AirBnB and VRBO are both international companies with excellent reputations. They have rules that everyone must follow to use their services. Anyone can look at their sites to see how their program works.
ALL guests and hosts are screened by AirBnB before the rental. After completion, they each may give feedback to AirBnB which is available to the public. This keeps both parties on their best behavior.
People who vacation here usually have their families with them. Many are retirees. They come to enjoy and explore the area, not to create problems.
With frequent turnaround and guest feedback, AirBnB properties must always be maintained both inside and out. The grass is cut and the yard is kept clean of trash and accumulations. These properties maintain their values and contribute to the value appreciation of neighborhoods.
Unlike with long term rentals, I have never had to evict a tenant from an AirBnB, had a tenant unable to pay the rent, had my property damaged, or had a noise complaint. I have never had police called to the house for a domestic problem or had to bring in an exterminator to get it ready for the next tenant.
A residential rental property cannot be rented for non-residential purposes. When it is rented for a short term or a long term, it is still a residential property. Rental does not change zoning which is controlled by the county.
