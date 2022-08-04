With all of the daily letters about and from the contenders for the Airport Authority, there is one important word missing. It is also missing in the article announcing the FAA's naming Parish Manager of the Year. Topics are all about the business end.
Where is the word "passenger?" If there are no passengers, there is no need for an airport.
Recently my granddaughter flew here from the Midwest, arriving late afternoon. That is, the plane did, she didn't. Due to heat lightning in the area, the passengers were not allowed to disembark. For one hour and 10 minutes! In the arrivals building we were not able to see or hear any of it due to our position. The rule is passengers must wait 20 minutes after the last strike before being able to leave the plane. Everyone, in the building and on the plane, was edgy and frustrated, calling and texting to each other, changing schedules and notifying other people.
"Can't wait to see you" was our message, not knowing when that would be. Seventy minutes after landing we saw each other. Such a scene in the arrivals building. What do the big city airports do? They don't keep planes on the ground for hours, ruining return schedules. Florida has been called the "lightning capitol of the world."
Let's get our airport up to date for the sake of the passengers. With $12 million spent on a new runway and $30 million still on hand, money is not the problem.
