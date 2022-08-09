Sad to see Charlotte County subjected to an ugly political election by some greedy politicians in Tallahassee. Why are some citizens of our county making statements in the paper and spinning negative stories without knowing the facts? We know from experience that politicians say anything for a vote, once they are elected they will do exactly the opposite of what was promised.
Rep. Michael Grant wanted to meet with me when I announced I would run for Airport Authority this year. Once Grant found out I was not going to be a "yes man" for him the meeting was history.
In 2018 Julie Price, a friend of the Grant's, became an opponent for Rob Hancik. Dark money filled her coffers. A dirty campaign ensued against Hancik. Before the election, two vicious mailers circulated that actually amounted to more hype than anything else. Their ridiculous political shenanigans didn't fly and Hancik won the election.
In 2020 Pam Seay resigned her seat on the Airport Authority and usher Grant's daughter, Vanessa Oliver onto the board. It is public knowledge that Seay, Oliver and Grant were eager to consider privatizing our airport. Now, 2022, Eric Bretan is running against Hancik and is being helped to get donations and votes by Venessa Grant Oliver.
He admits to meeting with Rep. Grant, Oliver and Seay. These so-called politicians think we can't see through the wood they are pulling over our eyes.
