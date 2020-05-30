Editor:
A candidate for one of the three positions in this August's election for the Punta Gorda Airport Authority, Vanessa Oliver, recently posted on Facebook her "great achievement" as "qualified by petition" for election. Ms. Oliver, daughter of State Rep. Michael Grant, did not mention it only takes 25 signatures or $25 to get on that ballot for the authority.
I remind voters of the dirty campaign waged in the 2018 authority election with "dark money" from Tallahassee to unseat incumbent Rob Hancik and prevent Stan Smith from getting elected. The same consortium is at work again to foster their agenda. Despite spending tens of thousands of dollars of PAC money to fund Julie Price's campaign in 2018, she was not elected. So, they are trying again with Grant's unqualified daughter to gain influence.
Fortunately, Mr. Bob Starr, an experienced candidate and with a name well known locally, is running for the same seat. He has proven to be an asset for Charlotte County.
Watch this campaign as it will be fought out on social media. Presentations to various clubs and organizations are not being scheduled because of the virus.
Reid Leonard
Punta Gorda
