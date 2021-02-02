Editor:
I’ve been a tenant at the Punta Gorda Airport for almost 15 years. Having just read Pam Seay’s letter to the editor it reminds me of a poor loser who was sent to time out.
The privatization of the Punta Gorda Airport would be a developer's dream. I never heard any plan on how the money would be spent or who would make those decisions. Certainly not the Airport Authority. The decision by the Airport Authority was the correct one.
The airport is very profitable as is and it spends its profits where it should; on the airport. The whole deal did not pass the smell test. The airport is an airport. It is not a bank. Mr. Vasey played the game and he lost.
Allan Boynton
Punta Gorda
