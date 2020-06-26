Editor:

Who is backing who and why? I am encouraged that I am not the only one asking this question.

A while back, "Our View" ran an editorial in the Charlotte Sun asking many questions about Charlotte County elections. Of interest was the Punta Gorda Airport Authority which has an unknown allure to State Rep. Michael Grant.

In the last election thousands of PAC dollars (dark money) from Tallahassee funded an unscrupulous opposition research trying to unseat Robert Hancik by supporting Julie Price, a close friend of Grant.

Now, Venessa Oliver, Grant's daughter, is a candidate for a seat vacated by her friend, Pam Seay. Fortunately Bob Starr has stepped up and given us a choice over "politics as usual" and the "good ol' boys."

Charles Crawford

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments