Who is this guy who is promising to make airline tickets cheaper, force airlines to add cities to their schedule, add additional airlines to PGD, support property rights around the airport, increase airport commercial growth and have a "better" working relationship with local government entities?
It is someone who never went to an Airport Authority meeting prior to running. It is someone who wants to "reduce costs" for passengers, while cutting income to the airport. It is the same person who is on the school "referendum" committee, that wants to saddle the country with a tax hike that could take $150 million out of the economy to pay for a bloated school budget.
It is an inexperienced "wannabe" with a thin skin who threatens lawsuits when questioned.
As for his "promises," he will be unable to do any of the above mentioned, because he lacks authority to do so or are not real problems at all.
It is bluster by someone who is looking for a job.
We have as his opponent, Rob Hancik, a man with 35 years running airports. This experienced person is well known in the airline and airport industry, who has testified before Congress on airport matters and knows all that is known in airport management and finance.
Our airport is growing and will in the near future find other airlines to come and find a home at PGD. It takes experience to accomplish that. Vote to re-elect Rob Hancik to the Airport Authority.
