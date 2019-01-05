Editor:
I come from an area where the airports are the laughing stock of the world. Airports provide a first impression, they say something about the city.
Expansion is were we are heading. We need more than one airline serving the area, competition is good.
Don't plan for today, plan for five, 10 years from now.
Not too long ago this airport was only open a few days a week. More passengers means more money for the area.
Whatever investment is made today will provide dividends for years to come.
John Fleming
Punta Gorda
