Another election season and, once again, Mike Grant, legislator, business owner, and alleged power broker, is promoting another surrogate to run against Airport Commissioner Rob Hancik. Currently, his daughter, Vanessa Grant Oliver, serves on the Airport Authority and, apparently, Kathleen Coppola has been convinced to withdraw her plans to retire and run again. That move is designed to ensure that if Grant's newest accolade manages to beat Rob Hancik, then the Grant machine will hold a majority vote on the authority. But, of course, at that point, Grant will get his wish to dip into the airport’s revenue generated by Allegiant Airlines.
What motivates greedy politicians? In this case, Grant wants to take airport profits and turn them over to Punta Gorda and Charlotte County. If you aren't aware, the airport does not use any local public funding, i.e., taxpayer dollars, to run the airport. Under the skillful management of airport management and people like Rob Hancik, who had 30-plus years operating the Springfield-Branson Airport in Springfield, Missouri, they have turned a one-time money loser into a multi-million-dollar profitable airport facility.
Since Hancik's election to the authority, the airport has shown passenger growth each year. Management and the commissioners have worked to keep pace with facility improvements that can barely keep up with its evolution. And remember, the beneficiaries of all this growth are the city of Punta Gorda and Charlotte County at no cost to either.
