My name is Eric Bretan and I am running for Airport Authority, District 2. While campaigning, I have had the privilege of meeting with many of my fellow Charlotte County citizens and have listened to their hopes and concerns regarding the airport. While each of these conversations were unique, a few common themes emerged.
First, people want the airport to operate on a low fee structure and to bring in additional commercial airlines to increase the number of travel destinations. They reject my opponent’s assertions that PGD should charge passengers and airlines higher fees and that the airport cannot handle additional carriers.
Second, citizens do not want the airport to take on significant debt to fund its future growth. They worry, as I do, that giving funds like Blackrock control over the Airport’s finances is dangerous. Airport revenue should stay in Charlotte County, not be sent to Wall Street as my opponent has proposed.
Third, people want the airport to respect private property rights around the airport. Unlike my opponent, I do not believe the airport should bully property owners into giving up rights with no compensation or using eminent domain to take property.
And finally, citizens would like the benefit of lower property taxes through the development of the commercial/industrial land around the airport. Like them, I believe that this area has the potential to drive county revenue, high paying jobs, and economic development for decades to come.
Thank you and I hope to continue to earn your vote!
