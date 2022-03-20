I recently read an article by Betsy Calvert about an Eric Bretan who is running for the Charlotte County Airport Authority. He imagines he would be “healing rifts and adding his expertise in banking and finance.” Let’s be real here! The airport board is doing extremely well in funding the defined direction of their master plan. The board has secured millions of dollars generated from grants, and revenue development from airport users without a burden on us taxpayers.
He talked about transparency, in the past two terms Hancik has been on the airport board, transparency has noticeably increased. The Punta Gorda Airport web page has a tremendous amount of information including posting in advance of their entire monthly meeting agenda, with all supporting documents including financials and minutes of previous meetings. Their meetings are open to the public and are televised live on YouTube and they operate under the Sunshine Law.
It appears if “they” defeat Airport Authority Chair Hancik we will be facing the issue of privatization of the airport with their business model, converting revenues to profits for the investors! Revenues to support airport operations and facilities to provide for current and future needs of our air transportation will be going elsewhere.
Let’s not destroy something that is very successful.
