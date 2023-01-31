Punta Gorda Airport has done a service for us at their website. They have revealed two very graphic colored drawings of the plane flight paths, landing and taking off from our airport (PGD). Look for yourself at the FAA Flight Corridor Maps. Website is: https://www.flypgd.com/flight-corridors/
Also, on that page, maybe check out under the Runway Project FAQs such as: Can PGD change aircraft flight paths or impose a nighttime curfew for flights? There is so much other information on that website. Perhaps sign up for their PGD BUZZ newsletter for yourself.
Anyway, back to the issue at hand. Residential development at the Loop is now a given.
Our community was warned. Allegiant and the Airport Authority created noise easements. Why would both of them be so careful to protect themselves from any potential angry Loop residents’ lawsuit(s) for aircraft noise? Would such disturbance have that kind of effect with regard to quality of life for those living there?
How many more flights, day and night, will be coming and going at our airport when all the area residential developments are in place? Don’t forget the additional airline traffic with passengers for those hotel rooms to be coming in our future too.
In good conscience would you recommend to anyone (friend, family member, or stranger) that they buy their home in the Loop development area without taking careful thought before signing on the dotted line? There is more involved than “no snow and a new house.”
