Editor:
Dense fog shut down many South Florida airports – including ours here in Punta Gorda. Many flights were affected and, thus, many passengers were inconvenienced. Not an unheard-of situation anywhere planes fly.
Our local media – TV and print – greatly emphasized the passenger complaints: no nearby hotels, rental cars weren’t available, there wasn’t any food or place to go or any way to get there. What was astounding was that many of those passengers blamed the airlines.
All blame should correctly fall on the Punta Gorda airport manager and his staff. There is no plan in place to provide services to stranded passengers. No mobilization plan for personnel, buses, rental car agents, hotel accommodations, food services – nothing!
Our airport manager is quick to take a bow for our airport’s successes. Why haven’t we heard from him since this incident? Why is there no contingency plan (hopefully never-to-be used) in place already? Just think – should something really bad occur.
Reid Leonard
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.