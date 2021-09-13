Recently there have been articles in the newspaper regarding the airport budget and what to do with the money that is available to improve the airport. After reading these articles it seems that the general feeling of the commission is that the passenger areas of the airport are fine for now, but that what is needed is a new area to store fuel as flights will increase in the future.
If the commission really feels this way they haven’t flown in or out of the airport on Allegiant in the last few years. The passenger waiting areas are a disgrace. The gate area is way too small. There are many times during the day that it is standing room only, and the seating is not very comfortable.
I have been there when the people from arriving flights have a problem getting to the restrooms as there are so many people standing along the wall that it is hard to get through. The procedure for boarding the plane is from the 1900s. Passengers must walk outside to the airplane (even in the rain) and then walk up the ramp or stairs. We are in an area with many older people, and many of these people have a problem with the ramp much less the stairs. What we need are Jet-ways or at the least the buses that some airports used to use that rise up to the airplane door.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.