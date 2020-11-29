Editor:
I'd like to inform your readers of the absolutely great work done by the Welcome Home Vietnam Vets committee headed by ex-Army Sergeant Bill Akins!
Bill was beset by huge changes as coronavirus hit and canceled the original date in March. He then had to reschedule the headliner, Lee Greenwood, as well as all the other bands and singers. This left only Nov. 21 as the date for this celebration. This then led to a change in venue for the parade and the concert. He handled all this while others like Steve Lineberry took care of media and marketing, Art McGuiness spent five days at the Vietnam Wall taking care that all the volunteers who were there reading the 58,318 names on the Wall (filling in himself on occasion), and Sam Taylor who oversaw all the many details for the parade.
On March 28, 2017 President Trump signed a law designating March 29 each year as Vietnam Veterans Day. Bill immediately began planning. The Pentagon formed an office to help organizations design celebrations. One of the heads of this office notified the committee that ours, right here in Charlotte County, was the biggest any where to date! The week-long series of ceremonies was extraordinary!
A salute to Bill Akins and his entire staff for an event that will be long remembered in our local community.
Dick Carr
MajGen, USAF, ret.
Punta Gorda
