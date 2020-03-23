Editor,
Al Holland was not a "nice" guy, he was a "wonderful guy." "Larger than life" would be an inadequate cliche' to describe him.
Although I did not know him as well as many, I was lucky enough to work with him on several fundraisers and enjoy many of his local performances. He always had a glowing smile and hearty welcome to his many fans. If you came into one of his performances as a stranger, you left a fan and a friend.
Even with failing health, he never appeared without a smile that would explode into any room as he began to take over the proceedings. His voice and musical talents forced anyone in attendance to forget their problems; at least for a little while, and join in his performance. He could always,"Get the Joint Jumping."
While the area is now missing a musical giant, physically and musically, that "Ultimate, All Star Choir" now has another front row performer. Keep rockin, Al.
Robert S. (Sam) Harris
Punta Gorda
