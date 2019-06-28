Editor:
Elected officials are now alarmed by climate change they believe is melting ice, warming oceans and causing them to rise. Its been studied for years and this myth isn’t supported with credible data. Tax dollars spent and policies adopted to solve this non-existent problem are harmful and wasteful.
Current sea levels have been fairly constant over the past 90 years despite rising carbon dioxide levels and industrial growth. Also, the polar ice loss and ice-free Artic Ocean have not materialized. The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration continue to show no evidence of accelerating sea levels rising as pundits report.
Sea level rising is the politically correct lore that people are causing climate change and we can reverse it. It is “sea-level gate” hysteria used to obtain research money for this “religious movement” to protect the world. This is nothing more than a ruse.
Alarmists have been spawned using questionable computer models rather than field research. Data can be customized for effect like the climate change model based on erroneous assumptions that created hysteria about our planet’s demise. Political leaders need facts before they take grave and unethical actions impacting people’s lives.
Frank Mazur
Punta Gorda
