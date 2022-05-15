I read the op-ed by Senator Albritton (May 6) with great interest. As my representative to the Legislature, I wanted to know to what degree do my values align with his values. I am a secular humanist, which is to say, I believe that we should create conditions where human beings and other creatures can flourish, where science and the best philosophies can shape public policy, and where harmful religious ideas that create hatred of the poor, racism, and psychological trauma can be mitigated.
The senator, on the other hand, supports forced pregnancy (even when the pregnancy is due to rape and incest) and conspiracy theories that attempt to malign public education, the search for verifiable and unvarnished history, and the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential elections.
The senator’s anti-choice position degrades the autonomy of child-bearing women, and effectively, consigns women to supervision by the state. When this law is effective, women will not be able to pursue liberty and happiness independent of the state, because the state believes the clump of cells in her uterus usurps women’s autonomy.
The senator said, “When we witness fraud and stolen elections in other states, it was important for Florida to strengthen its own system to ensure that our elections are fair and trustworthy.” The legitimacy of the 2020 election has been confirmed and verified by numerous audits and court decisions, but the senator uses the “big lie” to justify changes to election laws. Sadly, the senator and I don’t share humanist values.
