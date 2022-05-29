Thanks to the Daily Sun for publishing Sen. Ben Albritton's commentary.
Promoting himself and specifically including his fellow politicians (Joe Gruters and Mike Grant), the senator provided retionales for "evaluating special district, reforming Florida voting law, gerrymandering congressional districts, censoring statewide curricula, undermining local school board autonomy and most significantly revealing personal willingness to legislate against a woman's "opportunity" to control her womb.
Disingenuously admitting to a "thoughtful approach" to applying his conservative "values." Albritton proclaims his and his cronies' proud stance for "faith, family, freedom, opportunity and life, buzzwords for the threesomes' single-minded approach to the Republican Party (and likely useful for any upcoming election campaigns).
Ostensibly decrying a Daily Sun letter writer's accusation of "Facism taking over Florida," while in fact enumerating their legislative record, the senators's commentary actually seems to reveal three Republican Party electees who eschew bipartisanship. pander to the governor and promote the party and their own political ambitions in the name of "pursuing policies in the best interest of Florida's citizens."
Democracy is most effective when voters can discern the bias and agendas of the politicians they elect to represent "our communities" and mark the ballot on that basis. Thanks to the good senator's essay, the voters in Districts 26, 27 and newly configured 75 have been enlightened.
